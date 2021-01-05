Keystone Farm Show to begin in York County Tuesday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The big Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg is virtual due to COVID-19, but another annual event is on.

The Keystone Farm Show is happening in York County this week. The show features more than 300 exhibits, mainly for industry insiders.

Organizers claim that keeping to health guidelines is easy because with all the farm equipment on display, the buildings can easily stay under 50 percent. There are no animals, it operates on a weekday, daytime schedule designed not to attract crowds and they invested $400,000 to improve sanitation.

“Our team is prepared to be as safe as possible with the masks and the social distancing and just making people feel comfortable,” Forrester Farm Equipment marketing specialist Caitlin Porter said.

The three-day show kicks off Tuesday at 9 a.m. Most years, the event is overshadowed by the Pennsylvania Farm Show.