Keystone College Creekwalkers Fishing Club holds expo

(WBRE/WYOU) — It may have been wet Saturday but that didn’t stop a local group from holding an outdoor expo.

Keystone College Creekwalkers Fishing Club hosted the public event at the theater in Brooks on campus. The expo featured local outdoor and conservation-related businesses which were able to advertise, sell merchandise, and spread their message. It also served as a fundraiser featuring a variety of raffles.

“It’s always important to raise awareness. Especially with climate change these days, it’s very important,” Sasha Waskovich of Clarks Summit said.

“The Lackawanna River is here, they are up for PA’s best river, so we want to support them. We want to support our local rivers, and just make sure that we can fish, the next generation can fish. And of course, make sure that all animals in the ecosystem are happy and healthy,” Marc Bonilla, Keystone Creekwalkers quartermaster said.

All proceeds from the event help fund Keystone Creekwalkers Club activities and conservation efforts.