Keystone College Breaks New Ground

THE REST OF OUR DAY IS GOING TO BE VERY WINDY AND COLDER WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 30S THIS AFTERNOON. THE WIND WILL OCCASIONALLY GUST BETWEEN 40-50 MPH A TIMES. IF YOU HAVEN'T DONE SO ALREADY, SECURE OR BRING IN ANY LOOSE OBJECT OUTSIDE. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. A LAKE EFFECT FLURRY OR SNOW SHOWER CANNOT BE RULED OUT AS THE WIND PICKS UP. TONIGHT WILL BE WINDY AND MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH LOWS IN THE TEENS AND LOWER 20S. CLOUDS WILL BE TOUGH TO BREAK TOMORROW, AND IT WILL STILL BE VERY WINDY IN THE AFTERNOON. JUST LIKE TODAY, A LAKE EFFECT FLURRY OR SNOW SHOWER IS SOMETHING WE'LL NEED TO KEEP AND EYE OUT FOR. HIGHS TOMORROW WILL BE IN THE MID 30S. THE WIND WILL FINALLY START TO DIE DOWN BY LATE SATURDAY, BUT I STILL WOULDN'T BE TOO SURPRISED TO SEE A FEW FLURRIES OFF OF THE LAKES. HIGHS WILL FIGHT TO GET BACK NEAR 30 ON SATURDAY. WE'LL GET SOME GOOD SUNSHINE BACK ON SUNDAY WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 30S. SHOWERS RETURN LATE MONDAY WITH TEMPERATURES CLIMBING BACK INTO THE UPPER 40S. RAIN WILL THEN CONTINUE OFF AND ON INTO TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY WITH HIGHS CONTINUING INTO THE 50S BOTH DAYS.