Keystone College Breaks New Ground

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Keystone College held a ribbon-cutting for its new Keystone Commons Retail Complex.
“One, two, three milkshakes! was the countdown to the ribbon cutting,
The 12-thousand square foot facility offers a gym, eatery, a restaurant and a credit union.
It cost 3.5 million dollars to construct and is open to not just college students– but the community.
Local, county and state officials and the public attend the grand opening.
Fran Calpin/Senior Director Of College Relations, Keystone College explains “It’s going to benefit everybody. It’s going to bring even more life to our campus, give more options for our students and as you said people from nearby.”
The retail complex took more than a year to complete.
Keystone College also built a new entrance that includes a round-about.
Its next phase is to pave the complex’s parking lot.