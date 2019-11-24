Kentucky Middle School Cracking Down on Students Vaping

(WBRE/WYOU) — With all the recent talk around the dangers of vaping, one Kentucky school district is doing something to deter students from trying it.

Paducah Middle School has installed new sensors in bathrooms to detect if students are using vaping devices. If set off, an alert will be sent to an administrator’s phone identifying which bathroom to check. The student will not hear the alarm going off.

“We can respond in a situation that warrants immediate attention. It also means we can identify students who may be vaping and we can provide assistance to those students to make them aware of the dangers of vaping,” Director of Pupil Personnel Troy Brock said.

The sensors can also measure noise levels and may help deal with any potential bullying. The school superintendent says he is also open to the possibility of installing sensors in high school bathrooms in that part of Kentucky.