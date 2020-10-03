Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

PAhomepage.com
by: Madonna Mantione
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Washington. Mindful of his lingering gap with women voters, President Trump’s re-election campaign has female surrogates fanning out across the country in an effort to identify supporters who can help change minds. They’ll be leading volunteer training sessions in 13 battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio. It’s a recognition of the president’s persistent deficit with women that could be made worse by an economic slowdown. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Kellyanne Conway, former White House counselor to President Trump, announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Conway posted the announcement in a tweet Friday evening.
Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020
