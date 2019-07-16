Keeping the River Clean

DINGMANS FERRY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) –A lot of people hit the Delaware River Tuesday in canoes but not for a scenic paddle but rather an important cleanup. Photojournalist Tom Gregory stopped by the 30th annual on and under the Delaware River cleanup hosted by the National Park Service and sponsored by Kittatinny Canoes.

“Today for the 30th annual on and under the Delaware River cleanup, we had about 100 volunteers out here going out on the river and covering about 40 miles of the Delaware River in canoes” explained,” explained Kathleen Sandt, Public Affairs Specialist.

“And they’ll be out there paddling, walking along the shoreline and islands and picking up all the trash that they can find,” Sandt told Eyewitness News.

“We have six of us here today! It’s beautiful. We’re picking up the garbage,” said Donna Cays.

Cays is a 25-year volunteer. She told us what the volunteers were finding in the waters.

“Portapotties, shopping carts, bikes, computers, dryers. Things that you can actually take with you and keep too. It’s like a treasure hunt” she said with a laugh. “I think the best thing we found was a kitty cat. Her name was Delaware Water Cat and she was with us until last year. She was awesome,” said Cays.

“Why do people come to the river? To recreate, to see a beautiful river. They don’t come to paddle in a garbage dump. When we first started, upwards of 20 tons and now we’re down to three to four tons,” said David Jones, who owns Kittatinny Canoes. “Not only is it good for business but it’s our way of putting back, giving back to the resource,” he added.

“It’s our river, it’s the Delaware! It’s the cleanest river. It’s beautiful, there are eagles everywhere, the mountains and the trees,” noted Cays.

Monday (yesterday) volunteers hit upper Delaware in Barryville, New York.