Keeping safe during Halloween while in a pandemic

SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Halloween is scarier than normal this year because of the risk of catching COVID-19.

The pandemic is forcing us to rethink how we celebrate this holiday of fun. Dr. Nehal Aleemuddin says we shouldn’t allow trick-or-treaters to pile up on the porch and just grab for candy.

He recommends one designated person at home hand out the treats and do all the safe practices we’ve been encouraged this year to slow the spread of the virus. He also offered advice on keeping your Halloween party safe.

