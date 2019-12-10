Keeping Pets Safe During the Holidays

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Veterinarians want to remind pet owners who have Christmas plants to beware because some may be dangerous to your cat or dog.

We stopped by creature comforts in Saylorsburg where the owner helped fill in the myths and truths surrounding the dangers of some plants.

Poinsettias often get a bad rap but are mostly only a skin irritant.

Some forms of mistletoe, Christmas roses and holly can cause more serious concerns.

“Just flushing their mouths out with water when they get into one of these plants is your first aid. If vomiting continues then you should seek the help of a veterinarian” said Dr. Karin-Susan Breitlauch, DVM, Owner Creature Comforts