HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are getting an early start to help people stay warm this winter.

The Hazleton Barracks is one of five drop off locations for a community coat drive.

Other drop off locations include the barracks in Bloomsburg, Lehighton, Stroudsburg and Blakeslee.

New or lightly used coats will then be dispersed to charities in Monroe, Carbon, Columbia and Lower Luzerne Counties.

The campaign will continue until mid-November.