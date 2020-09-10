Keeping a community connected

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The East Monroe Public Library is a place of knowledge, community gathering and a hot spot. A Wifi hot spot.

During the pandemic, the library leaders knew it was important for the community to connect. So they kept the Wifi on and thousands of people stayed connected.

“We kept our WiFi on throughout the shutdown and even in the months when we were completely shut, there were thousands of logins to our WiFi and that really brought home the need for a better way of connecting,” library director Sue Lyons said.

Keeping the community connected is costly. That’s where the Pocono Community Fundraiser comes in. They help groups with funding.