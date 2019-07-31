Kathleen Kane released from prison after eight months

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After eight months behind bars, former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is a free woman.

Kane was serving time for perjury and obstruction charges. She was released from prison Wednesday morning, two months early. Kane was released early on good behavior.

The Montgomery County District Attorney, whose office prosecuted Kane, says Kane’s incarceration “closes this unfortunate chapter for the people of Pennsylvania.”

With a smile on her face, Kathleen Kane walked out of Montgomery County Correctional Facility as a free woman Wednesday morning at around 8:30.

Family members’ excitement grew as she got in the backseat of a vehicle to head home. Kane returned to her Waverly Township estate just before noon.

In late November, Kane reported to the Philadelphia County Jail to serve a 10-to-23-month sentence. Three years ago, she was convicted on perjury and other charges for leaking secret grand jury information and then lying to cover it up. She appealed and was denied.

“If the average Joe did the same crime she did, their punishment would have been way steeper. I think her punishment should have fit the crime, regardless of who she was,” Robert Smith of Scranton said.

“I guess nobody is above the law and she served her time and she was going to serve the penalties just like everybody else is accountable and I believe she is too,” Gary Deleeuw of Scranton said.

In 2013, Kane was the first female woman and Democrat ever elected to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. The people of Pennsylvania watched her success peak and fail.

“I don’t think she took her job seriously to be caught up in that type of scandal,” Deleeuw said.

Ahead of Kane heading to jail in November, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered to have her law license removed. She will not be able to apply for a reinstatement until 2024.

Kane will remain on parole for 15 months, which is the remainder of her minimum sentence. She will then serve one year of probation.