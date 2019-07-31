Kathleen Kane released early for good behavior

EAGLEVILLE, MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is free after being released from jail this morning.

Kane served less than a year for a Grand Jury secrecy violation.

The 53-year-old Scranton native left the Montgomery County Correctional Facility earlier this morning. Kane was the first Democrat and first woman elected to be the state’s top prosecutor. She resigned after being convicted of perjury, obstruction and other counts in 2016 for leaking Grand Jury material and lying about it.

She was sentenced to 10 to 23 months but had a couple of months shaved off for good behavior.

Her lawyer said she couldn’t wait to get home to see her two sons.