Kasardas Greenhouse offering early trick-or-treating opportunity

(WBRE/WYOU) — If you’d like to do a little early trick-or-treating this weekend, we have just the place for you.

Kasardas Greenhouse in Wyoming will hand out candy to those in search of a little trick-or-treating. Kids can grab some candy, pick a coloring book, and even take some free pictures at the photo display. This is the first time the owners of Kasardas are offering the public trick-or-treating event.

“This is something new for this year. We started at the beginning of the month and we are just continuing for the rest of the month until supplies last and we close up. We will be available for trick or treating and pictures,” head grower Jared Jones said.

Kasardas is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.