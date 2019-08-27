Karnival of the Arts welcomes music lovers to Jim Thorpe

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Music and art are often used to bring people together, that’s why the folks behind the Kollective Grounds are holding Karnival of the Arts at the Ukrainian Homestead in Mahoning Township.

“We wanted to get art more focused and more featured in this festival. We have great bands, great lineups coming in, but we wanted to bring in great artists as well and make them a highlight,” Bryan Stence, Co-founder of Karnival of the Arts said.

With music styles from classic rock to punk, it gives a number of musicians a chance to express themselves.

“It’s just something that I do more or less for myself, but it’s just nice to have everyone else be able to hear it and hear my message that I have to give out,” Casey and Johnny Flemming of the band Breaklite said.

“Music is such an emotional healing for all people, so I personally got a healing from it, from growing up in a hard city with drugs all around you and the guitar saved my life,” Johnny Bie of the band JJ Gun said.

It’s a space not only for artists to express themselves but for attendees to feel welcome and free to be who they are.

“You don’t even have to play music or even be an artist, you can just come and enjoy and be a participant and encourage other people,” Johnny Bie said.

So if you appreciate the arts in any form, the Ukrainian Homestead just outside of Jim Thorpe welcomes you this weekend.

Gates will open at 8 am on Friday and remain open through Sunday.