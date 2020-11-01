Kamala Harris visiting Luzerne County as Democratic candidates visit Pennsylvania ahead of 2020 election

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – Senator Kamala Harris will be visiting the Luzerne County and Lehigh Valley area Monday, November 2nd, as Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, and Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, all arrive in Pennsylvania for their final stops before the election.

All four will hold events to get out the vote while also discussing how to bring Americans together to address the crises facing the country.

Senator Harris will start her trip by holding a Canvas Kickoff in Luzerne County at 11 a.m. and a Latino Get Out the Vote Drive-in in Lehigh Valley at 1 p.m. before finishing off in Philadelphia for an Election Night Eve Drive-in at 7 p.m.

Harris and Emhoff will be visiting the eastern side of Pennsylvania while Jill and Joe Biden will travel across the western half of the state.

Eyewitness News will provide full coverage of the events.