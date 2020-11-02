Kamala Harris speaks in Luzerne County

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With polls opening in less than 24 hours, Senator Kamala Harris is making one last push to gain support in Pennsylvania.

Senator Harris took to the podium at 11:20 a.m. in Jenkins Township for the canvas kickoff event for the Biden-Harris campaign across Pennsylvania.

Healthcare was a key talking point for Harris who championed Biden’s plan to expand the Affordable Care Act.

“Joe understands the significance and responsibility of our government in one of its core functions which is to concern itself with the public health and well being of the American people,” Harris said. “And that’s why he and President Obama pushed for the Affordable Care Act. And what is Joe committed to doing? Going forward, he’s going to expand the Affordable Care Act, build on its success.”

Biden and Harris supporters have been outside of UFCW Local 1776 all morning bracing the cold and wind to show Senator Harris their support.

Eyewitness News spoke the supporters and found they are very optimistic about a Biden-Harris win. They say it’s time for change.

They are also very eager to hear from Senator Harris and glad she is taking the time to reach out to the voters in Luzerne County.

Luzerne County flipped red in 2016 and it is known to be a key decision marker for the 2020 presidential election.

We’ll provide an update as soon as Senator Harris speaks.