Kalahari Resort to reopen on June 12

POCONO MANOR, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Kalahari Resort announced they are reopening in Pennsylvania on Friday, June 12.
According to a release from Kalahari, the resort is using a “commitment to clean” approach to ensure the safety and wellness of guests.
Some steps the resort is taking to protect guests include:
- Guests respecting a proper physical distance staying 6-feet from anyone not in your group
- Sanitizer stations throughout the resort
- Signage will be hung, reinforcing proper hygiene
- Express check-out process is automatic for all guests to minimize contact
- Cash-free methods of payment available and encouraged
- The use of hospital-grade disinfectant resort-wide when sanitizing
- Wellness Concierge. This person will communicate safety initiatives and monitor new health standards
- Masks or Shields are mandatory for all associates. Protective screens are in place in those areas where it is necessary for an example the Front Desk, Coffee Shops, Retail Stores and Snack Shops
More information on the reopening initiatives being taken by the resort can be found here.