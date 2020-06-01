Kalahari Resort to reopen on June 12

POCONO MANOR, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Kalahari Resort announced they are reopening in Pennsylvania on Friday, June 12.

According to a release from Kalahari, the resort is using a “commitment to clean” approach to ensure the safety and wellness of guests.

Some steps the resort is taking to protect guests include:

Guests respecting a proper physical distance staying 6-feet from anyone not in your group

Sanitizer stations throughout the resort

Signage will be hung, reinforcing proper hygiene

Express check-out process is automatic for all guests to minimize contact

Cash-free methods of payment available and encouraged

The use of hospital-grade disinfectant resort-wide when sanitizing

Wellness Concierge. This person will communicate safety initiatives and monitor new health standards

Masks or Shields are mandatory for all associates. Protective screens are in place in those areas where it is necessary for an example the Front Desk, Coffee Shops, Retail Stores and Snack Shops

More information on the reopening initiatives being taken by the resort can be found here.