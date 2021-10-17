K9 Hero Haven fundraiser helps retired service dogs find homes

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An organization dedicated to finding fur-ever homes for service dogs held one of its biggest events of the year.

For the first time since 2019, K9 Hero Haven can finally host one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

“We didn’t do it last year because of COVID but this is our third year. We’re doing a chicken and waffle dinner here up at Silvermoon and we have over 100 items for raffle,” fundraiser coordinator Stacey Meachum said.

Founded in 2015, the organization works to rescue and find homes for retired police, military and other service dogs. Events like this help fund vetting, transportation and a new building to house the dogs who don’t get adopted.

“I have a lot of those dogs on my property which is why we do fundraisers like today because we’re trying to build a new building so I can give those dogs the closest thing I can to a retirement,” owner Anne Gibbs said.





Since 2015, more than 350 dogs have been adopted and 17 reunited with their handlers. Jason Albert, an Army veteran, found Noris in September and says this organization gives these K9’s a second shot at life.

“They’re not puppies and your time with them is very limited but it feels as if you get to give back to them. You get to give them that two to three years that they might not have, that they would’ve been left in a kennel,” Albert said.

Matt and Megan Bahn adopted two dogs earlier this year who quickly became a part of the family.

“We haven’t had any major aggression issues and Barra she’s just a sweetheart and she’s been a lovebug ever since,” Matt said.

“I hope the last few years of their lives are amazing and that’s what we’re going to try to do for them,” Megan said.

To learn more about donating or adopting your own K9, head over to www.k9herohaven.org.