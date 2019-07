LAKE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lackawanna County are looking for the person who robbed a bank on Mt. Cobb Road this afternoon.

K-9 units have been dispatched to help in the search for the male suspect who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the NBT Bank in Lake Ariel just after 1:30 pm.

Police say the suspect ran into the woods after the robbery.