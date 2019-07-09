K-9 Unit Receives Oxygen Masks

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) The Scranton Police Department receives a potentially life saving donation for its k-9 uit.

Commonwealth Ambulance and Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center donated three oxygen masks. They will help five police dogs in the unit that may need them in action. The masks will also assist household pets when responding to a fire. Since the unit came to the department in 2003, this is the first donation of its kind.

“It’s reassuring to know that the masks are here and medical supplies are here for our service dogs and for any service dogs for that matter,” said Martin Monahan, Scranton Police Department Fire Marshal

The Scranton Police Department shared their gratitude for the new oxygen masks online with three of the police dogs posing for a picture.