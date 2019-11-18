Jury Seated in Christy Trial

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Federal trial of a Schuylkill County man accused of allegedly threatening President Trump and other public officials and then leading U.S. Marshals in a three-month pursuit is set to begin Monday in Scranton. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick with the latest from Federal Court.



This case captured national attention with all of its twists and turns. It seemed as though Christy would never be captured. Jury selection is underway.



The Shawn Christy Case had many twists and turns. Just when it appeared that law enforcement had him in their grasp. — He slipped away. Our video and photos were taken during that three-month-long pursuit that covered 6 states and Canada.

It all began in June of 2018 when Christy allegedly posted threats against President Trump and other public officials on social media. The search began in McAdoo and ended three months later in a wooded area near Mansfield, Ohio.

Christy maintains his innocence and insists he is the target of an unfair and corrupt justice system. During the manhunt, investigators say Christy stole firearms, several vehicles and broke into homes and businesses.

He at one point allegedly left a note saying he would kill any law enforcement officer who tried to bring him in.

16 jurors will be selected – 12 regular and 4 alternates. The biggest obstacle at this point in selecting the jury is the fact that 90 percent of the jury pool knows something about the case. Prosecutors and Christy —who is representing himself with a court-appointed lawyer on standby if he needs assistance- are asking the potential jurors – if chosen – can they base their decision on the evidence and not the information on other sources of information.

The question that Christy is asking every potential juror is:



“Did you feel personally threatened by me?”



The majority of the potential jurors said they did not feel threatened by him.

Courthouse observers tell me- that for whatever reason— It appears that Christy is trying to show that the public at large did not fear him. Jury selection is expected to continue tomorrow morning- then Opening statements will be given by prosecutors and Shawn Christy

If convicted on these charges Christy faces at least 20 years in prison.