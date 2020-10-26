Jury finds Wyoming County man guilty of 2018 homicide

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After just a few hours of deliberation, a Wyoming County jury found Phillip Walters guilty on all counts in the 2018 killing of Haley Lorenzen.

Walters was arrested in January 2019 and charged with his girlfriend Lorenzen’s death. Walters can be seen here during a court appearance in April of 2019.

Prosecutors say Walter’s ex-girlfriend Gabel Bell told them she helped Walters dump Lorenzen’s body over the Falls Bridge in Wyoming County.

Crews found Lorenzen’s body in the Susquehanna River in July of 2019.

Police say Walters choked her and beat her to death with a hammer on December 30th, 2018.

Reporter Caroline Foreback will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.