Jury deliberating murder trial of Philip Walters

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —We could be just hours away from a verdict in an ongoing murder trial of Philip Walters. Walters is accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in the Susquehanna river.

The jury went into deliberations around three on Monday afternoon. Walters’ trial began last Tuesday.

Police say on December 30th, 2018, Walters choked his girlfriend, Haley Lorenzen, and beat her to death with a hammer. He was arrested in January of 2019.

Gabel Bell testified last Wednesday that she helped Walters throw Lorenzen’s body over the Falls Bridge on the night of the murder. Walters was having a sexual relationship with bell.

Lorenzen’s body was not discovered until July 25th, when it was spotted in the river by a man near Bridge Street in Plymouth.

Judge Dudley Anderson of Lycoming County is presiding over the case after the defense argued the case garnered too much local and national attention.

Right now, the jury is still deliberating. If the jury does not reach a verdict by 8 p.m. Monday night, they will be sent home and resume Tuesday.

We’ll bring you updates as the night goes on.