Junior Leadership Hazleton members watching impeachment process

(WBRE/WYOU) — The House Judiciary Committee announced Tuesday morning they’ve drafted two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

They are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Shortly afterwards, Junior Leadership Hazleton met with elected officials from Luzerne, Carbon and Schuylkill Counties.

They were there to discuss how local governments work and their responsibilities. However, Tuesday morning’s announcement was on their minds. The students tell Eyewitness News they are watching history in the making.

“It’s important to just, to know and have a sense of how things can affect you and your future and everything else,” Junior MMI Prep student Kevin McNulty said.

“Our teacher gives us different articles with different points of view that let us know what’s happening, so we are discussing it, we are trying to figure out what’s happening, and forming our opinions in school,” Junior Weatherly High School student Kelly Royer said.

Both impeachment articles will be considered by the Judiciary Committee later this week before moving to the floor for a full House vote.