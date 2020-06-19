Juneteenth celebrated at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Black Scranton Project was created in 2019 as a non-profit. This is their second year celebrating Juneteenth at Nay Aug Park.

Organizers tell Eyewitness News Friday’s celebration emphasizes not only the freedom from slavery but also the fight against social injustice, especially in light of what has happened in the last few weeks.

The community from all backgrounds are invited to come together to celebrate, have joy as well as show solidarity and love for the black community.

People in attendance tell Eyewitness News Scranton’s Black Lives Matter group has joined the movement across the country to help raise awareness of police violence and injustice.

Organizers say Friday’s event was a way to protest together in a fun, inviting way.

“With the state of the United States right now and like the race relation, I think it’s really emphasizing joy and and light and I think we’re doing it right here in Scranton,” said Glynis Johns, Founder & CEO of the Black Scranton Project.

There are multiple activities happening at Nay Aug Park. The celebration of Juneteenth will continue there until 8:00 PM Friday night.