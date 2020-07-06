JULY HEAT WAVE

We’re right in the heart of a long heat wave that is expected to continue right through the work week. Today will mark our 5th consecutive day of temperatures at or above 90 degrees for most of the area.

It will also be VERY humid/steamy through this week. With the extra moisture in the atmosphere our bodies have a harder time evaporating sweat to cool us down. The added humidity is what will make it feel like it’s in the lower to even the upper 90s over the next few days.

REMEMBER those heat safety tips if you are going to be outside for extended periods of time this week. Under NO circumstances should pets or children be left inside of a parked vehicle in the middle of this heat wave. Within minutes temperatures inside of that car can reach into the triple digits.

The pavement can also get extremely hot as the sun beats down on it. This is important to remember if you’re planning an afternoon walk with the dog or if your pets like to spend time in the driveway. In the middle of the afternoon, pavement temperatures can reach well into the triple digits and animals can injure/burn their paws on the hot pavement in just minutes.

With the heat wave expected to extended for a few more days, here’s a look back at the longest heat waves in our area. Remember, for it to be an official heat wave we need at least three consecutive days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees.

The only thing that will help cool things down over the next couple of days will be some showers and thunderstorms that will try and develop each day. Any thunderstorm that does develop in this warm and moist atmosphere could bring some rounds of heavy rain along with them.