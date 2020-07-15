July 16th Wilkes-Barre City Council meeting goes virtual

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As new restrictions were announced Wednesday to adjust for a rise in coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, Wilkes-Barre City Council Chair Bill Barrett made the announcement that the city council meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 16th at 6:00 p.m. would be held virtually and will not be open to the public so as not to violate the restrictions on indoor gatherings of more than 25 people.

It will be streamed live on YouTube and the link is on the city website. Public comment may be made by emailing your comment to cpayne@wilkes-barre.pa.us with your name and which comment period you want to be included in (agenda items, other council matters etc.) or by dialing 570-208-4117 during the meeting. The council will notify viewers when it is time to call in.

City council says comments at the start of the meeting are limited to the meeting agenda but comments at the end of the meeting may be on any council matter.