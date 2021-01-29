Judge’s sister killed in deadly hit and run

Victim has been identified as the sister of Lackawanna County President Judge Patricia Corbett

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The suspect in a fatal hit and run in Lackawanna County has been arrested.

Police say 30-year-old Nicholas Ulkoski from Mayfield turned himself in and is being charged with accidents involving death or serious bodily injury and involuntary manslaughter in the death of 72-year-old Ann Corbett of Scranton on Thursday night.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the victim is the sister of President Judge Trish Corbett’s sister.

Ulkoski could potentially face up to 15 years in prison for both charges.

