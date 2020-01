(WBRE/WYOU) — A judge denies a request by a former local police chief accused of raping a child.

This is video of former Weissport Chief of Police Brent Getz from last year. He and Gregory Wagner are charged with raping a young girl over the course of several years.

A Carbon County judge denied a motion from Getz’s lawyer to move the trial to another county or to bring in a jury from another county. The judge also denied a motion to suppress evidence.