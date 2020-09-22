Judge declines to stay ruling on Pennsylvania crowd size

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is declining to stay his own ruling that Gov. Tom Wolf’s size limits on gatherings are unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV said Tuesday the administration failed to show “imminent and irreparable harm will occur” if the state can’t limit event crowds to 25 people inside and 250 people outside. State officials had asked Stickman, an appointee of President Donald Trump, to delay enforcement of his ruling while they appeal.

Stickman’s ruling last week has already prompted some Pennsylvania school districts to greatly expand attendance at high school football games.