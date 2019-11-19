Judge Declares Mistrial in Pocono Murder Trial

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) There was a big shakeup in a closely watched murder trial in the Pocono on Monday.

The judge in the Pizza Delivery Trial In Monroe County has declared a mistrial after there was a computer glitch with jury selection.

The trial was already two weeks into testimony.

Prosecutors say three people Isreal Berrios, Carolina Carmona, and Salvador Roberts plotted to Rob Richard Labar two years ago.

Berrios is accused of shooting Labar in the face and taking 100 dollars. We are told the case will be retried.