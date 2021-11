SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An important Mass to those who religiously serve was held Sunday morning by the Diocese of Scranton.

This was the Jubilee Mass for ‘men and women religious’ at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. It honors those who are celebrating milestone years of serving the church.

This year’s Mass recognized jubilarians from both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic canceling last year’s event. More than 60 people were recognized Sunday morning.