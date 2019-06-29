Journalists remember Capital Gazette shooting anniversary

Friday marks one year since a deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

Five employees of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis were killed that day. It was the single deadliest day for journalists in the U.S. since 9/11.

To honor those killed, Friday has been designated Freedom of the Press Day in the state of Maryland. Employees from the Capital Gazette and other Tribune Publishing papers dedicated a memorial garden Friday morning in Annapolis.

A moment of silence was held Friday afternoon at 2:33, the exact time the shooting began.