Joseph Aulisio Back in Court for Resentencing

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) An Old Forge man is in court and may be resentenced for the murder of two children in Lackawanna County in the 1980s.

A decision could make 53-year-old Joseph Aulisio eligible for parole — starting today.

He’s been behind bars for nearly four decades for the murder of eight-year-old Cheryl Ziemba and four-year-old Christopher Ziemba.

Aulisio was convicted for both murders back in 1981 when he was 15. According to a published report. He admitted to the killings of both children last year.

His defense attorney is seeking a sentence of “time served.”

We have a reporter in the courtroom and will bring you updates on-air and online as they become available.