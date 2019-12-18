Live Now
Watch Live: Presidential Impeachment Debates
Joseph Aulisio Back in Court for Resentencing

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) An Old Forge man is in court and may be resentenced for the murder of two children in Lackawanna County in the 1980s.

A decision could make 53-year-old Joseph Aulisio eligible for parole — starting today.

                He’s been behind bars for nearly four decades for the murder of eight-year-old Cheryl Ziemba and four-year-old Christopher Ziemba.

                Aulisio was convicted for both murders back in 1981 when he was 15.     According to a published report. He admitted to the killings of both children last year.

                His defense attorney is seeking a sentence of “time served.”

                We have a reporter in the courtroom and will bring you updates on-air and online as they become available.

