Johnson College undergoes changes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) This August, Johnson College welcomed its largest class ever. With such a large amount of students, the school is offering their general education courses online, but many things the students are learning require hands on training.

“The bulk of their education what they generally come here for the hands on, they’re still getting here at Johnson College,” said Dr. Katie Leonard, president and CEO of Johnson College.

Instructors have had to make some changes in the classroom to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Students wear masks and social distance while working. They’re also given disinfectant for their tools when they’re done using them. Instructors tell Eyewitness News, the changes have not slowed down the learning process.

“We’re getting the hang of it. The students have been great. Everybody keeps their masks on, everybody keeps their distance. It is different than years past but we’re getting around it,” said Todd Campbell, program director of carpentry and cabinet making at Johnson Colleg.

Students like Will Cardone, a senior at Johnson College, welcome the new changes.

“It’s perfectly fine. We manage, we get by we focus. If anything it gives us more time to focus because there are less distractions,” said Cardone.

Every one of Johnson College’s 15 majors are connected to an essential business.

Some students can even work with community partners for their educational experience, meaning they would not need to be on campus. This started in march when the pandemic began.

“We have industry partnerships all throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. They welcomed us with open arms. It’s what we do, it’s how we operate. So students/seniors were able to finish their lab hours at industry locations,” said Dr. Leonard.

All of the school’s changes have paid off so far… With zero COVID cases during the last three weeks since they returned back to class.