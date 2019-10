(WBRE/WYOU) — Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden brings his campaign to the area.

Biden has back-to-back events planned during his stop. Tuesday night he was attending a private fundraiser at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter. Wednesday morning, he’ll hold a public event in his hometown of Scranton, set for 10 a.m.

The event will take place at the Scranton Cultural Center on North Washington Avenue. Doors will open at 9:30 and you can RSVP online.