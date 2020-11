Supporters listen as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ends his speech at the Pittsburgh train station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 30, 2020, during a train campaign tour. – Biden on Wednesday branded his presidential rival’s caustic debate performance as a “national embarrassment” for not addressing concerns of everyday Americans and failing to clearly denounce white supremacist groups. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Joe Biden will be making one more visit to NEPA on Election Day.

According to a press release, Joe Biden will travel to Scranton and Philadelphia Tuesday. Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida and Wake County, North Carolina.

Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, will travel to Detroit, Michigan, while Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff will travel to Columbus, Ohio.