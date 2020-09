Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Joe Biden is making a campaign stop in Harrisburg on Monday.

According to a release, Biden will join a virtual event from the Pennsylvania American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations headquarters.

He is also set to speak with the AFL-CIO president.