Joe Biden participates in Town Hall

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Biden generated headlines in February with a debate-stage promise to name the first Black female Supreme Court justice if he wins the White House. Since then, the Democratic presidential nominee has said little about the court. He’s resisted calls from President Donald Trump, Republicans and even some Democrats to release a list of potential nominees (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County was once again an important campaign stop for the upcoming presidential election. Thursday evening Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, visited PNC Field for a CNN Town Hall.

Biden’s drive-in Town Hall wrapped up shortly after 9 p.m. The Democratic presidential nominee answered questions from local voters, covering hot button issues from coronavirus and healthcare to police reform.

“I want to know what he will do to unite the country,” Sharon Neumane of Mehoopany Township said.

Evident along Montage Mountain all day Thursday as Trump supporters came out in numbers, making the case that Joe Biden’s birthplace could stay red.

“You will see people out on the street I guarantee it. There will be more people out there supporting Trump during a Biden visit then you will ever see supporting Biden during a Biden visit,” James May said.

But groups of Biden supporters were eager to welcome the Democratic presidential nominee home.

Dozens outside showing support for their candidate, but only a select few were allowed inside to participate in the Town Hall meeting.

During the socially distanced CNN Town Hall, the former vice president answered questions from local voters. Biden touched on plans to tackle the pandemic, pointing out the need for more testing.

He talked about his healthcare plan that would preserve Obamacare and add a government-run “public option”.

He brought up higher pay for healthcare workers. Biden also addressed police reform, saying we need to hold law enforcement officers accountable. Retired Wilkes-Barre police chief and current city council president Bill Barrett asked Biden about his plan to address violence in our cities and national unrest.

“I’ve condemned every form of violence no matter what the source is. The president has yet to condemn the far right and the white supremacists,” Biden said.

Biden also talked about wanting to unify Americans.

“I’m going to be America’s president. Sure I’m a Democrat and proud of it, but I’m going to be America’s president,” Biden said.

This was Biden’s first prime time Town Hall since accepting the nomination. Biden also told voters he supports the continuation of fracking as a transition to clean energy.