Joe Biden makes campaign stop in Luzerne County

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Saturday, cars were honking loudly through the early evening. Joe Biden made his campaign stop in Dallas, Luzerne County, a place that he is trying to win back.

People were encouraged to stay in their cars but the Democratic fan base was excited, masked-up and ready to hear from who they want to be the next president of the United States.

Joe Biden in his speech attacked Trump’s politics, as well as encouraged what he believes that he will need to focus on. If he is elected as the 45th President, things like health care, and dealing with the coronavirus.

He brought up a recommitment to not banning fracking in the area. We saw that come to light in Thursday’s final presidential debate.

With just 10 days until the polls open on November 3.

Biden in his campaign hopes that stops like this will again, help to retake battleground states like Pennsylvania which will play a pivotal role in this 2020 general election.