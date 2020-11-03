Joe Biden in Scranton on Election Day

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is visiting his hometown Election Day morning.

NBC confirmed that Biden landed at the Wilkes-Barre International Airport and was heading to his former Scranton house.

“These are the only two of my grandchildren who have never been to Scranton. So we’re going home,” Biden told reporters.

Biden plans to make several stops today including other battleground states.