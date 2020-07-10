Job opportunities available as state reopens

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on employment, with many people re-entering the job market. Eyewitness news found out what jobs are available and how can folks land those jobs.







Outside the Pennsylvania Career Link office in downtown Wilkes-Barre, the doors may be closed to the public because of COVID-19 concerns but they are still helping people find jobs, and officials here tell us companies are hiring.

“We can help you if you are a job seeker. We can help you if you’re an employer,” said Christine Jensen, Admin., PA Career Link.

And that’s the bottom line, according to managers at the Pennsylvania Career Link in Luzerne County.

“Employees are starting to hire again. We have over 4,000 jobs posted on our website in Luzerne Conty alone. Everything from healthcare to engineering and construction is booming as well,” said Jensen.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate now stands at around 13%. That’s down from 16% at the height of the COVID-19 related shutdowns.

“For those looking for jobs don’t wait. It is a job seekers market,” said Tracy Kleban, Business Services Manager, PA Career Link.

Career Link officials say that some company managers are telling them they are having a tough time attracting employees. And they believe it has to do with federal and state emergency pandemic relief programs. But they insist time is of the essence for many of those still out of work.

“Everyone’s financial situation is different you know. Individuals who we are currently working with dealing with, working closely with we are telling them to get a jump start. We don’t know what’s happening with the cares act. You want the ball in your court,” said Kleban.

Click here to visit the PA Career Link website.