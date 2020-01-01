Job fairs to be held by U.S. Postal Service in January

(WBRE/WYOU) — If the new year means finding a new job, the U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire. Several postal job fairs will be held this month.

USPS employees will be on hand at the following post office locations with information on completing applications and the description of the jobs available.

POST OFFICE ADDRESS DATE TIME

Lancaster Annex 1400 Harrisburg Pike Thurs., Jan. 2 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Red Lion 500 N. Main St. Fri., Jan 3 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Easton 650 S Greenwood Ave. Fri., Jan 3 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reading 2100 N. 13th St. Fri., Jan 3 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lititz 74 E Main St. Mon., Jan 6 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrisburg 1425 Crooked Hill Rd. Wed., Jan 8 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mechanicsburg 702 E Simpson St. Thur., Jan 9 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

York 3435 Concord Rd. Friday, Jan 10 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shippensburg 46 W. King St. Mon., Jan 13 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Allentown 1000 Postal Rd. Mon., Jan 13 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dillsburg 28 N. Baltimore Tues., Jan 14 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carlisle 66 W. Louther St. Wed., Jan 15 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Camp Hill 1675 Camp Hill Bypass Thur., Jan 16 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moscow 331 N Main St. Thur., Jan 16 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Manheim 47 S. Main St. Fri., Jan 17 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lebanon 101 S. 8th St. Tues., Jan 21 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ronks 9 N Ronks Rd. Wed., Jan 22 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Conestoga 1 River Corner Rd. Thurs., Jan 23 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Williamsport 2901 Reach Rd. Fri., Jan 24 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thaddeus Stevens College 750 E King. Fri., Jan 24 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Macungie 51 West End Trail Mon., Jan 27 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wernersville 55 South Church Tues., Tues., Jan 28 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Holland 150 Diller Ave. Thurs., Jan 30 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The Postal Service said it typically has vacancies for carrier associates, tractor-trailer operators, mail handlers, maintenance, and clerks.

USPS jobs are posted at www.usps.com/careers.