Job Fair at Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center

(WBRE/WYOU) — Employees wanted. Lots of employees.

That’s the message at a job outreach event in Luzerne County Wednesday. Record low unemployment in Pennsylvania and Luzerne County has companies competing for workers.

Over the years, we have seen many job fairs, but in recent years, business owners say these job fairs have become more important than ever to their companies. Many of them tell Eyewitness News they have to step up their game to attract new employees.

More than 40 companies from Luzerne County and beyond gathered at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center to meet with and hopefully recruit future employees.

“Being a family business for 50 years we’re starting to come into a time where it’s hard to find employees that stay and continues on with their career,” Joe Reilly, Jr. of Reilly Finishing Technologies said.

And we heard the same story from business managers who say they have never seen competition so intense for new employees. Robert Frankelli runs a utility services company.

“There’s plenty of work out there in the region. They don’t have to travel out of the county. Work is good and it’s here to stay,” Frankelli said.

The technical center works with area chambers of commerce and the Pennsylvania Careerlink to bring soon-to-be-graduating students and company managers.

“It’s a two-way street. We’re excited because not only does it give our students an opportunity to see what local businesses are looking for, what they pay, what they expect, also for local businesses to interact with our students,” Dr. Anthony Guariglia, director of Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center said.

“What kind of jobs are out there, what kind of education and training they may need. They may be able to go straight to one of these companies after graduation,” Christine Jensen, PA CareerLink administrator said.

While many of these students say they have a pretty good idea about what their career path will be, they are taking a good look-see at these companies.

“Job fairs are nice. It sees your options to get new jobs. You may find something that you didn’t know existed and do that instead of what you’re doing now,” student Brayden Owen said.

Organizers of Wednesday’s career fair say that the transportation, logistics, and medical industries are leading the way in the number of job openings in our region.