Jim Thorpe welcomes new board of director members, prepares for upcoming events

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency held its January membership meeting Wednesday night.

The new seven-member board of directors was sworn in before dozens of members in attendance. Although the board did not expand on the train issue Wednesday night, the business owners and providers of the community were preparing for upcoming events highlighting Jim Thorpe.

Big preparations are underway for the annual Winter Fest, which will take place in February, and Irish Fest shortly after. The past president of the JTTA said with events like Irish Fest and Winter Fest, the hope is people experience the unique culture of Jim Thorpe.

“This is an event, a family fun event, and it invites people from throughout the region to come get away and enjoy what we have here in Jim Thorpe, which is classic small town America. One of our claims to fame is the architecture, flavor, and unique shops,” Michael Rivkin said.