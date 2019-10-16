Update: Senator Yudichak reacts to closure of Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Update: 1:30pm — Senator John Yudichak, (D) Luzerne/Carbon County, released a statement concerning the closure of the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe.

“The closure of the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe is a terrible blow for the merchants and taxpayers of Carbon County, who have witnessed an extraordinary growth in the tourism industry as a result of the substantial personal investment Andy Muller and the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad made in the region. I will work with all parties, especially the business community of Jim Thorpe, in the coming days to do everything possible to keep the passenger excursion train rides of the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway coming to beautiful Jim Thorpe.” Senator John Yudichak, D-Luzerne/Carbon County

————————————————————————————————————

It is the end of the line for the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway (LGSR). The train line announced that it is closing up shop in Jim Thorpe in late November of 2019.

The decision comes as Jim Thorpe Borough and the school district claim the Reading and Northern Railroad owe them money for an amusement tax.

The railroad runs the Lehigh Gorge scenic train trips in the borough.

The railway and the tax collector for Jim Thorpe battled the issue in court.

According to the LGRS they made it clear they are not an amusement and would not pay the tax

According to a letter from LGSR began offering rides out of Jim Thorpe 15 years ago. They will offer refunds for tickets purchased for the upcoming Santa excursion.