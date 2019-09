AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Jim Thorpe man is questioned after a handgun was found in his carry-on bag.

The man was stopped by a TSA Agent after the loaded .45 caliber handgun was spotted in his bag at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca.

Police responded and confiscated the gun and took him in for questioning.

Regular airport operations were not impacted. There’s no word on whether the man will face charges.