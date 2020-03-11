Jim Thorpe Irish Fest postponed

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – NEWS RELEASE The Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency, in collaboration with state, county and borough officials, along with the regional tourism office and those involved in the planning of Irish Fest, has decided to postpone this year’s Irish Fest which was scheduled for this upcoming weekend.

Given the ever-changing developments with the spread of the COVID-19 virus and mindful of several parade cancellations in Philadelphia, Boston, Scranton & Ireland over the last 24 hours, the JTTA has decided to act out of an abundance of caution.

“Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our community and those who visit Jim Thorpe,” said James Dougher, President of the JTTA. “While there are no known cases of the coronavirus in Carbon County to date, we have an obligation to help prevent the virus from spreading and we want to avoid exposing our community and guests to any unnecessary risk. This includes, unfortunately, limiting large social gatherings that create an environment where the virus is known to spread.”

The JTTA reiterates the CDC precautions: wash your hands frequently, do not touch your face, cough/sneeze into a clean tissue or your elbow and avoid people who are sick.

Jim Thorpe restaurants and merchants will be open this weekend and have already been taking numerous precautionary steps. The JTTA encourages people to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this weekend, just in a smaller setting right now. The JTTA is working on rescheduling Irish Fest for a later date. Please check JTTA’s website for updates and more information.