(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a fun-filled festival in Carbon County.

It was all fun and games at the Jim Thorpe Hometown Festival. It’s going on all day at the Sam Miller Field. People who flocked to the field could indulge in food, rides and games, leading up to the fireworks show Saturday night.

In past years, the fireworks have been held at Memorial Park but when there was talk of there being no fireworks this year, the Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency pulled this event together at the field, allowing their show to still go on.

“We’re excited, we can’t wait, and I’m glad they’re doing this again. It’s great that on short notice they put an event together.”

Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank is the lead sponsor for Saturday’s event in Carbon County.