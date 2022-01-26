Jim Thorpe awarded $200,000 grant for Silk Mill Run Creek restoration project

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday the Department of Environmental Protection awarded a grant to the borough of Jim Thorpe.

The $200,000 Growing Greener grant is to help fund the Silk Mill Run Creek restoration project. The project includes demolishing and removing at least five dams and improving the wildlife habitat.

“From the borough’s perspective, it is to maintain it as an area for residents to enjoy because it’s a beautiful area that once did serve as the water supply,” borough council president Greg Strubinger said.

The project is in the researching and planning stage which will take about two years.